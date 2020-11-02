 

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Presents New Positive Data from Phase 2 Studies of ARQ-151 (Topical Roflumilast Cream) in Chronic Plaque Psoriasis and Atopic Dermatitis

  • In Phase 2b study of patients with plaque psoriasis, roflumilast cream demonstrated rapid and clinically significant reduction in the severity and burden of itch and itch-related sleep loss as well as rapid improvement in patient-reported symptom burden
  • Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in atopic dermatitis underscores potential of roflumilast cream as once-daily treatment for this common condition
  • Roflumilast cream was safe and well-tolerated by psoriasis and atopic dermatitis patients in both Phase 2 studies, further highlighting its differentiated tolerability profile
  • Company highlights study results in presentations at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Virtual Congress, Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants Digital 2020 conference, and virtual 2020 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today reported new positive data from previously announced Phase 2 studies of ARQ-151 (topical roflumilast cream) in patients with chronic plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The data is being presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress (EADV Virtual), Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SPDA) Digital 2020 conference, and virtual 2020 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference.

Roflumilast cream, a potent phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor, is being investigated as a once-daily topical treatment for chronic plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. In two virtual presentations, Arcutis shared data from a Phase 2b study on the efficacy of roflumilast cream on itch, a highly prevalent and frequently bothersome symptom of chronic plaque psoriasis, and on improving the burden of typical plaque psoriasis symptoms. In a third presentation, Arcutis highlighted results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study on the short-term safety and efficacy of roflumilast cream in patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

