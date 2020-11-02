Everi Wins Best Slot Product and Best Consumer-Service Technology Awards for Second Consecutive Year from Global Gaming Business

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc., (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions to the gaming industry, received the gold medal award for Best Slot Product for The Vault and the silver medal award for Best Consumer-Service Technology for its CashClub Wallet Core Edition from Global Gaming Business as part of their 19th Annual Gaming and Technology Awards. Both awards were presented via a special video presentation on Oct. 28, 2020, on the Global Gaming Expo website.



In 2019, the Company received the gold medal award for Best Slot Product for Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel and the silver medal award for Best Consumer-Service Technology for QuikTicket. In 2018, Everi’s Jackpot Xpress product won the silver medal award for Best Consumer-Service Technology.

The Vault is the follow-on series to industry-topping Discovery Shark Week on the fully-featured banked Empire Arena platform that showcases three exciting base games, bank-wide bonus features, and unique community style play. Since its launch, The Vault has consistently performed at a level of approximately 3x house average index at properties across the country.

CashClub Wallet Core Edition is a fully cashless integrated mobile product that delivers one-source, bi-directional functionality and is a convenient, cost-effective solution for operators who desire 360-degree visibility and compatibility across their “on-premise and online” player amenities. With CashClub Wallet, players have for the first time the ability to move funding transactions from gaming on the floor to a casino’s online offerings, such as sports betting and online gaming and back again, while also moving funds into the casino and depositing funds back into the wallet upon the conclusion of their casino experience. The solution helps lower operators’ costs by reducing cash handling, cashier cage lines, and kiosk maintenance expense by lowering the total load on the kiosk cash dispenser.

“To receive the gold medal for Best Slot Product and silver medal for Best Consumer-Service Technology two years in a row is a credit to our development teams and the value our solutions provide our customers and their guests,” said Randy Taylor, President and COO, of Everi. “We are honored the judging panel again recognized our team’s hard work and commitment to heightening player engagement and helping operators generate higher returns on their investment in our products and solutions.”