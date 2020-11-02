 

Everi Wins Best Slot Product and Best Consumer-Service Technology Awards for Second Consecutive Year from Global Gaming Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 15:00  |  60   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc., (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions to the gaming industry, received the gold medal award for Best Slot Product for The Vault and the silver medal award for Best Consumer-Service Technology for its CashClub Wallet Core Edition from Global Gaming Business as part of their 19th Annual Gaming and Technology Awards. Both awards were presented via a special video presentation on Oct. 28, 2020, on the Global Gaming Expo website.

In 2019, the Company received the gold medal award for Best Slot Product for Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel and the silver medal award for Best Consumer-Service Technology for QuikTicket. In 2018, Everi’s Jackpot Xpress product won the silver medal award for Best Consumer-Service Technology.

The Vault is the follow-on series to industry-topping Discovery Shark Week on the fully-featured banked Empire Arena platform that showcases three exciting base games, bank-wide bonus features, and unique community style play. Since its launch, The Vault has consistently performed at a level of approximately 3x house average index at properties across the country.

CashClub Wallet Core Edition is a fully cashless integrated mobile product that delivers one-source, bi-directional functionality and is a convenient, cost-effective solution for operators who desire 360-degree visibility and compatibility across their “on-premise and online” player amenities. With CashClub Wallet, players have for the first time the ability to move funding transactions from gaming on the floor to a casino’s online offerings, such as sports betting and online gaming and back again, while also moving funds into the casino and depositing funds back into the wallet upon the conclusion of their casino experience. The solution helps lower operators’ costs by reducing cash handling, cashier cage lines, and kiosk maintenance expense by lowering the total load on the kiosk cash dispenser.

“To receive the gold medal for Best Slot Product and silver medal for Best Consumer-Service Technology two years in a row is a credit to our development teams and the value our solutions provide our customers and their guests,” said Randy Taylor, President and COO, of Everi. “We are honored the judging panel again recognized our team’s hard work and commitment to heightening player engagement and helping operators generate higher returns on their investment in our products and solutions.”

Seite 1 von 2
Everi Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Everi Holdings to Report 2020 Third Quarter Results on November 2 and Host Conference Call and Webcast