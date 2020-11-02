During this fireside chat, Bradford will share how CleanSpark is strategically poised to take advantage of the large growth opportunity with the increase in demand for Microgrid solutions including Solar PV and Energy Storage. The discussion will also analyze the strategy behind CleanSpark’s Energy-as-a-Service initiative as well as the benefit provided by recent acquisition of GridFabric which creates OpenADR software solutions for Demand Response compliance.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, November 2, 2020 – CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and services company that focuses on software for Microgrid Modeling and Controls will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 3:00 pm ET. Topics covered by Mr. Bradford, CEO, and moderated by Shawn Severson, Head of Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research, will be centered around the Company’s technology innovation in microgrid control optimization for cost savings and resiliency. It will also address recent funding and growth of the company thru sales and product development and acquisition.

The global market for microgrids is rapidly expanding. According to Navigant Research, the Global Market for Microgrids is expected to experience a 28% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2020-2029 nearing $40 billion.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements:

