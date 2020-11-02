 

Angkor Resources’ Proposed 2020-21 Work Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 15:00  |  66   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to announce its 2020/21 work program which will include surface mapping through to drilling on its 100%-owned Andong Meas license including the Wild Boar and Canada Wall prospects as well as its 100%-owned Koan Nheak license including the Peacock prospect, and Phase 2 drilling at the Mesco North extension on our Oyadao North license.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The work programs will include an Induced-Polarization (“IP”) survey of at least 20 line-kilometers and +1,500 metres of diamond drilling to further understand the epithermal gold vein systems on two 100%-owned licenses.
  • Angkor is planning trenching/auger/pit programs followed by detailed surface programs focusing on the mineralization at the Wild Boar and Canada Wall prospects. Once completed, a minimum of 1000 meters diamond drill program is planned to determine the size, number and character of the gold veins.
  • A +500 meters of drilling program at the Peacock prospect will be geared towards determining the grade and size of the gold mineralized structure.

“Our team is preparing for a focussed start to the dry season,” stated Dennis Ouellette, VP of Exploration. “Following on the recently announced Wild Boar surface results that showed some spectacular numbers, we are keen to further explore this prospect which has several subparallel epithermal gold mineralized veins. I believe there is exceptional potential across the Andong Meas license given the long history of artisanal mining and visible gold found in pan concentrates that ANK’s team has seen in the creek structures surrounding these two targets.”

“Once the rains have subsided, we plan to have 2 teams in the field,” stated Stephen Burega, CEO. “After a successful fundraising initiative (Press Release) during the summer, we have been anxious to move forward with work programs on 3 distinct gold targets – Wild Boar, Canada Wall, and Peacock. Additionally, we will continue work at the northern extension of the Mesco Mine mineralization under partnership with Hommy 5 Resources on the Oyadao North license (Press Release).”

WILD BOAR PROSPECT

Target:

The Wild Boar prospect was formally an area of intensive artisanal workings on several subparallel epithermal veins. Recent work by the Company has identified an area at the northern end of the gold mineralized trend which has not been mined by the locals. Recent float grab samples have assayed as high as 70.7 g/t Au (Press Release).

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...