Angkor Resources’ Proposed 2020-21 Work Programs

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to announce its 2020/21 work program which will include surface mapping through to drilling on its 100%-owned Andong Meas license including the Wild Boar and Canada Wall prospects as well as its 100%-owned Koan Nheak license including the Peacock prospect, and Phase 2 drilling at the Mesco North extension on our Oyadao North license.

The work programs will include an Induced-Polarization (“IP”) survey of at least 20 line-kilometers and +1,500 metres of diamond drilling to further understand the epithermal gold vein systems on two 100%-owned licenses.

Angkor is planning trenching/auger/pit programs followed by detailed surface programs focusing on the mineralization at the Wild Boar and Canada Wall prospects. Once completed, a minimum of 1000 meters diamond drill program is planned to determine the size, number and character of the gold veins.

A +500 meters of drilling program at the Peacock prospect will be geared towards determining the grade and size of the gold mineralized structure.



“Our team is preparing for a focussed start to the dry season,” stated Dennis Ouellette, VP of Exploration. “Following on the recently announced Wild Boar surface results that showed some spectacular numbers, we are keen to further explore this prospect which has several subparallel epithermal gold mineralized veins. I believe there is exceptional potential across the Andong Meas license given the long history of artisanal mining and visible gold found in pan concentrates that ANK’s team has seen in the creek structures surrounding these two targets.”

“Once the rains have subsided, we plan to have 2 teams in the field,” stated Stephen Burega, CEO. “After a successful fundraising initiative (Press Release) during the summer, we have been anxious to move forward with work programs on 3 distinct gold targets – Wild Boar, Canada Wall, and Peacock. Additionally, we will continue work at the northern extension of the Mesco Mine mineralization under partnership with Hommy 5 Resources on the Oyadao North license (Press Release).”

WILD BOAR PROSPECT

Target :

The Wild Boar prospect was formally an area of intensive artisanal workings on several subparallel epithermal veins. Recent work by the Company has identified an area at the northern end of the gold mineralized trend which has not been mined by the locals. Recent float grab samples have assayed as high as 70.7 g/t Au (Press Release).