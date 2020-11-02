 

Inuvo Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call to Monday, November 9th at 4 30 p.m. ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced the rescheduling of its third quarter 2020 financial results conference due to a scheduling conflict to Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-888-394-8218
International Dial-in Number: 1-323-701-0225
Conference ID: 1612093
Participant Link: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142166

A telephone replay will be available through November 23, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, enter the code 1612093 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About the IntentKeyTM
Inuvo’s IntentKeyTM is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Tel (212) 896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com


