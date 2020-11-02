Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Announces Stockholder Approval of All Proposals Required for Merger with Ocuphire Pharma

“We appreciate the participation and support from our stockholders regarding the upcoming merger transaction with Ocuphire,” commented Douglas Swirsky, President and CEO of Rexahn. “Ocuphire’s Board of Directors and President and CEO Mina Sooch are well positioned to guide the combined company forward with an exciting late-stage pipeline of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates and multiple potential value inflection points in 2021.”

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) (“Rexahn”) announced today that at its special meeting of stockholders held on November 2, 2020, Rexahn’s stockholders approved all of the proposals presented, including: (i) the issuance of shares of Rexahn common stock pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated June 17, 2020, as amended, by and among Rexahn, Razor Merger Sub, Inc. and Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (“Ocuphire”) and the change of control of Rexahn resulting from the merger; (ii) a reverse stock split of Rexahn common stock, at a ratio of one new share for every 3 to 5 shares outstanding, with such final ratio to be approved by Rexahn’s board of directors; (iii) changing the name of Rexahn from “Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.” to “Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.”; (iv) the adoption of the Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. 2020 Equity Incentive Plan; and (v) the issuance of shares of Rexahn common stock upon the exercise of warrants to be issued in the pre-merger financing and the issuance of additional shares of Rexahn common stock that may be issued following the closing of the pre-merger financing.

With the recent approvals by the stockholders of both Rexahn and Ocuphire, and as previously announced, the unanimous approval by the Boards of Directors of both Rexahn and Ocuphire, the merger is expected to be consummated on or about November 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. In connection with the closing of the merger, Rexahn will change its name to Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. and the combined company’s shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “OCUP”.

The final voting results for Rexahn’s special meeting of stockholders will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in a Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.

Ocuphire is a privately-held, clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances, pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, and presbyopia. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is a twice-a-day oral tablet, designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s recent Phase 2 clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.