 

DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces Debenture Restructuring Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 15:00  |  54   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG) is pleased to announce its proposed plan to restructure its CAD $5,750,000 debentures as the next step in its strategic transformation.

As previously announced on October 1, 2020, the Company’s strategic transformation is underway with a priority on creating a stronger balance sheet in order to attract growth capital for emerging opportunities in the United States.  The first step was the conversion of certain current liabilities into manageable long-term debt, the repayment of which coincides with the Company’s expected cash flows.

The next step in Divergent’s strategic transformation is to seek to restructure its previously issued secured debentures (the "Debentures"). Details of this next step are summarized below, and in greater detail in the Business Transformation presentation which is available on the Company’s website at www.divergentenergyservices.com.

Proposal to Debenture Holders

The Company will be seeking approval from its Debenture holders on a proposal to (a) convert the amount of the Debentures representing 75% of the principal amount outstanding, or CAD $4,312,500 of the Debentures, into Common Shares on a one-time pro-rata basis at the price of CAD $0.03 per Common Share (pre-consolidation) (the "Debenture Conversion"), and (b) concurrent with the Debenture Conversion, extend the Maturity Date of the remaining Debentures, representing 25% of the current principal amount outstanding, or CAD $1,437,500, to December 31, 2025 (the "Extended Maturity Date").  As consideration for the agreement to extend the Debentures, the Company will, subject to receipt of applicable approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), issue for every dollar value of the principal amount of the Debentures being extended, two (2) Common Share purchase warrants, each having an exercise price of CAD $0.03 (or CAD $0.30 post conversion) for a term of two (2) years.

The Debenture Conversion is subject to (a) the Company completing a 10:1 consolidation of its Common Shares (the "Consolidation") prior to completing the Debenture Conversion, (b) the Debenture Conversion being completed on or before April 30, 2021, and (c) receipt of all required approvals, including from the TSXV and shareholder approval, if applicable.

Seite 1 von 3
Divergent Energy Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces a Financial Update