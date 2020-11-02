 

FAT BRANDS OPENS FIRST PENNSYLVANIA GHOST KITCHEN

02.11.2020, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Global Franchising Company Expands in Philadelphia with opening of new Elevation Burger and Hurricane Grill & Wings Ghost Kitchen

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Elevation Burger, Hurricane Grill & Wings and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced the opening of a ghost kitchen, a delivery and takeout-only outlet, in Philadelphia, PA.

“We have seen great success with our ghost kitchen models across our other restaurant concepts and are excited to introduce Elevation Burger into this mix with its first ghost kitchen,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “While Elevation Burger is new to the ghost kitchen realm, it already has an established following in the area that we look forward to building upon. We are also eager to introduce Hurricane Grill & Wings to the local community for the first time.”

The new ghost kitchen will operate through third party delivery services Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, and Grubhub for both delivery and pickup. Local customers will be able to simultaneously order menu items from Elevation Burger and Hurricane Grill & Wings concepts.

For more information or to find an Elevation Burger near you, please visit www.elevationburger.com.

For more information or to find a Hurricane Grill & Wings near you, please visit www.hurricanewings.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger is the first organic burger chain created in 2002. The mission? To change the world, one burger at a time. The brand’s slogan, “Ingredients Matter”, is a reflection of Elevation Burger’s focus on sourcing only the highest quality ingredients, inclusive of USDA Certified Organic, 100% grass-fed beef patties, fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil, and cage-free chicken. As a premium fast-casual burger restaurant, Elevation Burger is committed to elevating standards with quality food that makes a difference to the guests and the environment. For more information, visit Elevation Burger online at www.elevationburger.com.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With more than 55 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of “10 Great Places to Wing It,” selected as one of the “Future 50” by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times “Top 40 Fast and Serious,” Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit https://hurricanewings.com/

