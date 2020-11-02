Eve & Co. Launches Cannabis-Infused Bath Bombs

Eve & Co has released two delightfully scented and potent cannabis-infused bath bombs. Both the Boss and the Dreamer bath bombs are based on the Company’s popular dried cannabis products. They are handmade with full spectrum distillate and their formulae have specific terpene and aromatic properties.

STRATHROY, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), successfully shipped its first order of cannabis-infused bath bombs to the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation on October 30, 2020, launching Eve & Co’s first female-focussed cannabis 2.0 product to market.

The Boss

The Boss bath bomb is infused with natural lemon, grapefruit and sweet orange essential oils. This balanced formula is meant to empower and take on the day with exceptional boldness.

The Dreamer

The Dreamer bath bomb is infused with natural lavender and chamomile essential oils. This balanced formula is meant to calm the soul and soothe the body at the end of a long day.

“We are very excited to be officially launching our bath bomb products infused with full spectrum cannabis distillate. Our women-led team has worked very hard to create an exceptional product. We are proud to be the first company offering cannabis-infused bath bombs in Canada,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

The launch of the cannabis-infused bath bombs by Eve & Co is part of the Company’s cannabis 2.0 line of female-focussed products. The cannabis 2.0 product line-up is anticipated to include a previously announced cannabis-infused beverage inspired by the Girls’ Night Out raspberry rose drink produced by Colio Estate Wines, one of Eve & Co’s sister brands, set to launch in winter 2020 / 2021.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.