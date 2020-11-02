 

CohBar to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 16, 2020

Company to host conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that the company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 16, 2020. Management will host a conference call with a slide presentation at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on the same day to provide an update on the company’s business.

Details for the Conference Call and Slide Presentation:

Date: November 16, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Audio

  • Dial-in U.S. and Canada: (877) 451-6152
  • Dial-in International: (201) 389-0879
  • Conference ID No.: 13711606

Slide Presentation

  • Go to www.webex.com, click on the ‘Join a Meeting’ button and enter meeting number 145 312 1885 and Password CWBR, or
  • Go to www.cohbar.com and click on Q3 2020 Shareholder Presentation at top of homepage.

For individuals participating in the Investor Call and Slide Presentation, please call into the conference audio and log into Webex approximately 10 minutes prior to its start.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 16, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 7, 2020. To access the recording please dial (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and reference Conference ID# 13711606. The audio recording along with the slide presentation will also be available at www.cohbar.com during the same period.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases because of the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs: CB5138 Analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 Analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.

