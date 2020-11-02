 

Ferroglobe Appoints Thomas Wiesner as Chief Legal Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 15:15  |  39   |   |   

LONDON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), announced that it has appointed Thomas Wiesner as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. In addition to his responsibilities as Chief Legal Officer, Mr. Wiesner is expected to be appointed as Secretary to the Board of Directors of the Company at our upcoming Board meeting.

Mr. Wiesner is a seasoned securities and transactional lawyer, having spent nearly a decade at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. Mr. Wiesner has extensive experience leading complex commercial transactions including debt and equity offerings, liability management exercises, syndicated loans and mergers and acquisitions, and has advised numerous US-listed foreign private issuers on corporate governance and ongoing public reporting. Mr. Wiesner holds a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.A. from Yale University.

Mr. Wiesner’s appointment follows the Company’s strategic decision to combine the roles of Chief Legal Officer and Secretary to the Board of Directors of the Company and locate the position in its Madrid, Spain office. He replaces the Company’s London-based Chief Legal Officer, Theodore Allegaert, who has left the Company to pursue other interests while being closer to his family, and Group Company Secretary Dorcas Murray, who has left Ferroglobe to pursue another opportunity in London.

Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer Marco Levi commented, “We are pleased to welcome Thomas to our senior management team. He joins us at a critical time as we continue to streamline our cost structure and will play an important role in the execution of our new corporate strategy.” Mr. Levi added, “Thomas’s extensive experience advising US-listed foreign private issuers and expertise in financings and other commercial transactions, together with his strategic vision and business acumen will allow him to support the strategic direction of our company and provide leadership to our organization.”

Executive Chairman Javier López Madrid commented, “On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Thomas to the team and wish him the best of luck in his new role. Furthermore, we thank Ted and Dorcas for their vast contributions in their respective roles, and for helping us successfully navigate a number of challenges over the past few years. We sincerely appreciate their great degree of professionalism and flexibility which has ensured a smooth transition.”

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe Ferroglobe’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Ferroglobe and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Ferroglobe’s control.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

CONTACT:
Gaurav Mehta EVP – Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

Cristina Feliu – Media Contacts
Communications & Public Affairs, Director
Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com


Ferroglobe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
13
Ferroglobe