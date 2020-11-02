 

Formycon Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2020

Formycon Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2020

02.11.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Press Release // November 2, 2020

Formycon Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2020

Munich - Against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is set to continue for the foreseeable future, the rules of conduct adopted by the Free State of Bavaria which are still in force, and the objective of avoiding health risks, the Management Board of Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) has, with the approval of the company's Supervisory Board on the basis of Article 2 of the law intended to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in civil, insolvency and criminal proceedings of March 27, 2020, and for the benefit of the health of shareholders, decided to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in a virtual format. The AGM will be broadcast in sound and vision over the Internet, via the company's AGM portal, for formally registered shareholders of Formycon AG and their proxies.

The notice convening the AGM was published today in the electronic Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) in accordance with normal statutory deadlines. All further information regarding the company's virtual AGM can be found on the website at https://www.formycon.com/investoren/hauptversammlung/.

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of antibody-based COVID-19 compounds.

