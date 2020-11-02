The Bancorp Ranked Number 28 on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

“We are incredibly proud to see The Bancorp ranked among other well-respected companies,” said Damian Kozlowski, CEO at The Bancorp. “As a company, our core focus is to advance the future of the banking industry and this goal is only achievable with consistent growth.”

The Bancorp, Inc . (NASDAQ: TBBK) is pleased to announce it has been named number 28 on Fortune ’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2020. The company is the top-ranked commercial bank this year as well as the only company headquartered in Delaware . The list ranks the world’s top performing, publicly-traded companies in revenues, profits, and stock returns over a three-year period.

The Bancorp’s growth continues. On Friday, October 30, 2020, The Bancorp held its Q3 financial results conference call. The company reported that revenue increased 28% in the third quarter and a 13% net income growth from continuing operations, outperforming its Q3 2019 results.

“The Bancorp has been able to maintain its consistent growth by delivering best-in-class service to our partners and our ability to develop new products and services to help meet the needs of new customers,” shared Kozlowski. “We expect to continue this positive momentum and are looking forward to The Bancorp’s bright future.”

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information, please visit www.thebancorp.com.

