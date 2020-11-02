 

Endurance International Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EIGI

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (“Clearlake”) for $9.50 per share in cash is fair to Endurance International shareholders. On behalf of Endurance International shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

The Endurance International merger investigation concerns whether Endurance International and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Endurance International shareholders; (2) determine whether Clearlake is underpaying for Endurance International; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Endurance International shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are an Endurance International shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/endurance-international-group-holdings ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

