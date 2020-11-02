First National Bank Doubles its ATM Presence in Ohio through Expanded Partnership with Cardtronics and GetGo

Building on FNB’s long-standing partnership with Cardtronics, the expanded branding agreement enables FNB to double its ATM presence in Ohio, enhancing its network of more than 80 ATMs and nearly 30 branches with increased access to cash services. The Allpoint ATMs at GetGo stores provide customers with access to surcharge-free transactions, including withdrawals, transfers, and balance inquiries.

PITTSBURGH and HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), Cardtronics, the world’s largest ATM owner and operator, and GetGo have announced an expanded partnership deploying FNB branding on 49 Cardtronics-owned Allpoint ATMs located in GetGo stores across Northeast Ohio.

“We have had significant success serving our consumer, small business and commercial banking clients in the Cleveland area. This partnership further improves our delivery channel and affirms our commitment to continued expansion in the region,” said Barry Robinson, Chief Consumer Banking Officer for First National Bank. “Added to our physical network and digital tools, these convenient ATMs provide Ohio customers with greater access to FNB services than ever before, positioning us to deliver consistent service while accommodating a wide range of customer preferences.”

GetGo is a convenience store chain owned and operated by Giant Eagle, Inc., one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors. According to Jannah Jablonowski, GetGo Spokesperson, “We are pleased to partner with First National Bank and Cardtronics to provide our Northeast Ohio guests with excellent service and convenient banking access.”

The Cardtronics ATM branding program provides financial institutions like FNB with immediate scale and brand visibility in key markets in the U.S. Through its extensive partnership with the best-known names in retail, including GetGo, Cardtronics provides financial institutions with convenient location access to serve customers with day-to-day banking services, including fee-free cash access.

"FNB has been a tremendous partner of Cardtronics, leveraging our ATM network to expand its reach beyond its existing branches and provide increased surcharge-free access to customers where they shop and live. This new agreement is a testament to both the value of ATM branding and the strong partnership established over the years among our three companies,” said Carter Hunt, Cardtronics Managing Director of North America.”