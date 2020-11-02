 

First National Bank Doubles its ATM Presence in Ohio through Expanded Partnership with Cardtronics and GetGo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 15:23  |  60   |   |   

FNB Has Branded 49 Allpoint ATMs at GetGo Locations across Northeast Ohio

PITTSBURGH and HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), Cardtronics, the world’s largest ATM owner and operator, and GetGo have announced an expanded partnership deploying FNB branding on 49 Cardtronics-owned Allpoint ATMs located in GetGo stores across Northeast Ohio.

Building on FNB’s long-standing partnership with Cardtronics, the expanded branding agreement enables FNB to double its ATM presence in Ohio, enhancing its network of more than 80 ATMs and nearly 30 branches with increased access to cash services. The Allpoint ATMs at GetGo stores provide customers with access to surcharge-free transactions, including withdrawals, transfers, and balance inquiries.

“We have had significant success serving our consumer, small business and commercial banking clients in the Cleveland area. This partnership further improves our delivery channel and affirms our commitment to continued expansion in the region,” said Barry Robinson, Chief Consumer Banking Officer for First National Bank. “Added to our physical network and digital tools, these convenient ATMs provide Ohio customers with greater access to FNB services than ever before, positioning us to deliver consistent service while accommodating a wide range of customer preferences.”

GetGo is a convenience store chain owned and operated by Giant Eagle, Inc., one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors. According to Jannah Jablonowski, GetGo Spokesperson, “We are pleased to partner with First National Bank and Cardtronics to provide our Northeast Ohio guests with excellent service and convenient banking access.”

The Cardtronics ATM branding program provides financial institutions like FNB with immediate scale and brand visibility in key markets in the U.S. Through its extensive partnership with the best-known names in retail, including GetGo, Cardtronics provides financial institutions with convenient location access to serve customers with day-to-day banking services, including fee-free cash access.

"FNB has been a tremendous partner of Cardtronics, leveraging our ATM network to expand its reach beyond its existing branches and provide increased surcharge-free access to customers where they shop and live. This new agreement is a testament to both the value of ATM branding and the strong partnership established over the years among our three companies,” said Carter Hunt, Cardtronics Managing Director of North America.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...