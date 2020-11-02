SeaBird Exploration will present their financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Friday 6 November at 08:00 CEST. The presentation will be transmitted live and a recorded version will be available shortly thereafter. Please use the following link to join the webcast:

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition of seismic data. SeaBird specializes in safe, high quality, and efficient operations within the 2D and source vessel segments, as well as in the shallow water segment. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Gunnar Jansen

CEO

Mob: +47 941 19 191

or

Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075