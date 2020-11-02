 

Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District Expands Virtual Learning Options with Launch of Lone Star Online Academy at Roscoe

Lone Star Online Academy at Roscoe (LSOA), a new statewide online public school serving K-5 students across the state, is ready to get to work providing Texas students with the safe and comprehensive education they need. LSOA is an online public school program of the Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District.

“We are excited to provide a new online education option for Texas families,” said Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District Superintendent Andy Wilson. “This is a school year like none other, and we are delivering this virtual option so that families will have access to high quality instruction and curriculum in an environment that meets their unique needs.”

All LSOA students will have access to a robust curriculum and can attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified online teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, and a host of electives.

Teachers will regularly communicate with students and families via email, phone, and during one-on-one meetings. The online classroom enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment and connect with classmates and teachers from across the state.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with the Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District to expand online school options for families across Texas,” said Kevin P. Chavous, President of Academy Policy and External Affairs at K12 Inc. “There is no doubt that this is an unprecedented school year. Families can rest assured that their child’s education will continue without disruption with the team at Lone Star Online Academy at Roscoe.”

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular or medical needs.

For more information on enrollment, curriculum, the school year calendar, and job opportunities, please visit lsoa.k12.com.

About Lone Star Online Academy

Lone Star Online Academy at Roscoe (LSOA) is a full-time online public school program of the Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District that serves Texas students in kindergarten through fifth grade. As part of the Texas public school system, LSOA is tuition-free. LSOA gives parents and families access to the rigorous curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about LSOA, visit lsoa.k12.com.

