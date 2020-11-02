 

IMAC Holdings, Inc. Adds Three Distinguished Executives to its Board of Directors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or “the Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces the addition of Maurice “Mo” Evans, Michael Pruitt, and Cary Sucoff as independent directors to IMAC’s board of directors (the “Board”).

“The three new additions to the Board will help bring additional guidance, direction, and leadership for IMAC during our continued growth phase,” commented IMAC’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Ervin. “Maurice has successfully bridged his basketball career with outstanding business acumen and leadership, and we expect his unique perspective will be instrumental for our branding and brand ambassador program. Michael has been successful in both the finance and hospitality industries, so his experience in successfully growing a consumer-focused business will be beneficial to the Company. Cary’s deep financial advisory experience and expertise in financing numerous healthcare and biotech companies will truly be valuable for IMAC.”

Mr. Evans brings a unique blend of sports and business experience to the Board. During his 11-year professional basketball tenure, he played in 562 NBA games, won a FIBA Championship, earned MVP, and was a two-time All-Star and nine-time playoff participant. He often represented his teams and organizations in the community with outreach to both youth and corporate sponsors. From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Evans served as Executive Vice President for the National Basketball Players Association and was influential in the 2011 NBA collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

Over the past 15 years, Mr. Evans has been active as an investor and advisor for several companies and charitable organizations. He is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of E.L.O.S. Sports Group, a global talent agency that provides branding and management services to professional athletes and corporations focused on sports business services. Past clients include NBA MVP James Harden, the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, SPD Bank, Delta Airlines, and the Chinese Olympic boxing team. Mr. Evans received a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.

