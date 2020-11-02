 

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) is pleased to announce that subsoil use rights under the Tardan deposit license are restored in full

The Company in its press-releases on 20 August, 8 November and 4 December 2019 announced the results of the inspection carried out by the Russian state supervisory authority Rosprirodnadzor (“RPN”) in July - August 2019 at the Company’s subsidiary LLC «Tardan Gold» (the “subsidiary” or “Tardan Gold”).  Following the inspection, the subsidiary received an order of the Russian Subsoil Use Agency (“Rosnedra”) that it shall not carry out mining activities at the Tardan deposit until the subsidiary receives an approval of Rosnedra for the technical project documentation for the Tardan deposit and all other required approvals and permits. The Company is now pleased to confirm that the approval of Rosnedra and other required approvals and permits have been received, and Rosnedra has now issued an order to remove the restriction on mining activities at the Tardan deposit with immediate effect.  

As previously announced, Tardan Gold challenged some of the findings of RPN’s inspection in court.  The court has found that the inspection lacked legal grounds, therefore, RPN’s findings have no legal effect.   Nevertheless the subsidiary has rectified several shortcomings identified during the inspection, and the Company is pleased to note that its subsidiary is fully compliant with all applicable subsoil use and environmental laws and regulations.  

The ore for the CIL plant is currently supplied from the Pravoberezhny deposit, which was not affected by the abovementioned restriction, now removed. 

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

