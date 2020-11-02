 

PAVmed to Hold Business Update Conference Call on November 17, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that the Company will host a business update conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will provide a business update including an overview of the Company’s near-term milestones and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath, the Company’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss third quarter 2020 financial results.

To access the conference call, U.S.-based listeners should dial (877) 407-3982 and international listeners should dial (201) 493-6780. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name “PAVmed, Inc. Business Update Conference Call” to join. Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via webcast may do so by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.pavmed.com.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from within the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 from outside the U.S. To access the replay, all listeners should provide the following pin number: 13712132. The webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.pavmed.com.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance innovative products to commercialization rapidly and with less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation while seeking to further expand its pipeline through relationships with its network of clinician innovators at leading academic centers. PAVmed’s diversified product pipeline addresses unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its four operating divisions include GI Health (EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus Technology), Minimally Invasive Interventions (CarpX Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome), Infusion Therapy (PortIO Implantable Intraosseus Vascular Access Device and NextFlo Highly Accurate Disposable Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn.

