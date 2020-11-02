Maturity of Riksbank Certificates at year-end 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 02.11.2020, 15:30 | 28 | 0 |
Prolonged maturity on Riksbank certificates in December 2020
The maturity of the certificates announced on December 29, 2020 will be
prolonged. The settlement day for the certificates will be December 30, 2020
and the certificates will mature on January 13, 2021.
For more information please contact AFM/Front Office
phone +46 8 6966970
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0