David Lowenstein Agrees to Join Cosmos Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the company") (OTCQB: COSM), an international pharmaceutical wholesaler with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices and an extensive, established EU distribution network, today announced that seasoned entrepreneur David Lowenstein, 58, has agreed to join its board of directors and the company has also entered into an advisory agreement with Mr. Lowenstein’s consulting business, Hyper Enterprises, an Ontario corporation to advise and assist with mergers, acquisitions, capital markets and strategy. Mr. Lowenstein is a senior executive with broad experience scaling business outsourcing, education, environmental and software businesses from start-up to IPO and subsequent public and private market success and has served in a variety of capacities on the boards of several NASDAQ and TSXV companies.

“David Lowenstein brings 35 years of diverse experience managing both private and public companies to Cosmos,” said Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Holdings, Inc. “David is a proven leader and innovator with a particularly strong expertise in mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning and securing both public and private financings. His unique skills and experience will be instrumental in advising our board of directors on how to better achieve our financial goals and manage our accelerating growth. His appointment is particularly timely and crucial to our evolution as a public entity during these unusual and rather turbulent times. With the addition of David and Peter Goldstein to the Cosmos Holdings, Inc. board of directors, I am convinced we have the guidance and support we need to achieve our short- and long-term goals – profitability and increased shareholder value.”

Mr. Lowenstein is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Secure Computing Corporation (stealth mode moniker), a deep tech start-up rearchitecting user data centric computing and the Internet. From 2016 until 2020 Mr. Lowenstein was a principal at FN Capital Corporation, which provided business and financial advisory services to companies in the cannabis/hemp, nutraceutical and robotics industries. Mr. Lowenstein was also previously the Audit Chair of Cricket Media a global children’s education media and services and technology company, from 2011 to 2016, and from 2007 to 2012 he was Board Chairman and Chair of the Compensation and Nominating committees of The Princeton Review, a Bain Capital portfolio company offering private tutoring and classroom and online test preparation.