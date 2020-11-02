 

Waturu Holding A/S – patent and development of air purification apparatus for bacteria and viruses (Covid- 19)

Company announcement No. 45
Fredericia, November 2. 2020

Waturu Holding A/S has obtained a Danish patent for an apparatus for cleaning the air of bacteria and viruses.

The patent is based on the development of a demo unit, which has been pre-tested by Bioneer
A/S, which is a company under the Technical University of Denmark (DTU).

The patent covers an apparatus which may be located in a room or which may be integrated
with a central air system. The device can be used to purify air for viruses such as Covid-19 or
for bacteria.

The patent describes an apparatus which - at low energy consumption and without the use of
filter solutions – can kill bacteria and viruses in the air.

The patent will be applied for internationally.

The device can be used in private homes, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and in shops or
properties that are used for sports or amusements where the risk of infection via the air
thereby is reduced.

The approval of the patent application means that the company will seek partners, private and
/ or public, as soon as possible, who can finance the development and production of the
device.

It is too early to estimate the possible economic significance for the company.

Board member and patent attorney Anders Skov states, “The Covid-19 pandemic necessitates
the development of new solutions that can be used to reduce the risk of infection. The spread
of infection worldwide is currently growing rapidly and with the approval of the patent
application, there is duty to act ”.

About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water
technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and
reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring
CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen
Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle
Denmark

Certified Adviser
Tofte &amp; Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:
Websites:
www.waturu.com
www.aquaturu.com
www.watgenmedical.com
Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents
Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/


