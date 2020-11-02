Oiltanking Copenhagen completed commissioning of new motor-fuel distribution terminal

The new terminal in Copenhagen was built as a state-of-the-art facility in accordance with the highest safety and environmental standards.

Copenhagen, November 2, 2020 - Oiltanking Copenhagen A/S is pleased to announce that it successfully commissioned 78,000 cbm of storage and related infrastructure on October 30, 2020, thereby creating a motor-fuel distribution hub for one of the largest retail-station players in the Danish market.

Following the facility's acquisition in 2016, a project was initiated to re-develop the site for the distribution of road fuels Gasoline, Diesel, Bioethanol, FAME/HVO, and additives. The site has three truck loading gantries from which truck drivers can load their trucks 24/7. The site is extensively automated to best meet the customer's requirements.

The main target group served by this new terminal are service stations on Zealand and in Copenhagen. It also supplies industrial customers with diesel.

Oiltanking Copenhagen A/S, a fully owned subsidiary of Oiltanking GmbH, is located in the port of Copenhagen.



Oiltanking GmbH is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading, and logistics of energy & chemicals. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for petroleum products, gases, and chemicals worldwide. The company owns and operates 64 terminals in 24 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific including China and India. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of 20.2 million cbm.



