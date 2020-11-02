 

American Heart Association Recognizes Fifth Third Bank with Gold for Workplace Health Achievement

The results of the American Heart Association 2020 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced and Fifth Third Bank achieved national gold recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace. Fifth Third is one of 776 organizations that completed the Index assessment this year, evaluating the time period of July 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020. Of the organizations that completed the Index assessment, 35% received gold recognition, the highest percentage to date, 29% silver and 25% bronze. Fifth Third’s commitment to fostering wellness among its employees and the communities it serves is detailed in its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Fifth Third Bank Earns Gold Recognition from American Health Association.

The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 45 members from some of America’s largest companies who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health. The Index is a web-based scorecard that looks at organizational best practices and aggregates employee health data to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs. Studies show that worksites with a culture of health with comprehensive, evidence-based policies and programs, and senior leadership support are more likely to have engaged employees and a healthier, more productive workforce.

Fifth Third Executive Vice President Bob Shaffer said, “Our employees’ health and financial wellness is a key priority at Fifth Third. We are committed to developing and delivering innovative programs that support their well-being and enable them to live their best lives. We are proud of this recognition from the American Heart Association, especially our evolution from bronze recognition in 2016 to gold recognition over the past two years.”

A unique feature of the Index is that it calculates an average heart health score for employees of participating companies that securely submit aggregate health data through Life’s Simple 7, the American Heart Association’s definition of ideal cardiovascular health based on seven risk factors. Life’s Simple 7 includes smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure. Companies receive benchmarking reports, which allow them to identify potential areas of improvement so that they can advance their annual performance and recognition.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of September 30, 2020, Fifth Third had $202 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service banking centers and 2,414 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2020, had $422 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $53 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

