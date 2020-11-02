 

SOL Global Reports Third Quarter Results for the Three and Nine-Month Ending August 31, 2020

SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce its financial results as at and for three and nine-months ended August 31, 2020. All funds are reported in Canadian dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated.

The Three-Month and Nine-Month Period Ended August 31, 2020 Financial Details:

SOL Global reports as an investment company reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). As such, all investments, regardless of the ownership percentage held by SOL Global, are marked to market for every reporting period. SOL Global’s gains or losses reflect changes in the values of its underlying investments and are not directly a result of the actual financial results of the underlying investee companies.

  • Gain before income taxes for the nine-month period ended August 31, 2020 was $62.0 million compared to a net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 of ($95.8) million.
  • Net gain per share stands at $0.89 based on August 31, 2020 balances compared to a net loss of ($0.82) for the nine-month ended September 30, 2019.
  • Total assets of $252.3 million as compared to $178.5 million for the eight-month period ended November 30, 2019.
  • Investments of $234.1 million as compared to $138.2 million for the eight-month period ended November 30, 2019. The gain is attributable to certain private and public investments that are core to the Company’s portfolio.
  • Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding at August 31, 2020 is 54,109,614 compared to 54,629,256 at September 30, 2019.

Executive Commentary

Paul Kania, SOL Global’s CFO, provides insight on the latest quarter: “SGI’s team has made strategic decisions over the last two quarters which have factored in the current market climate and we believe we have positioned ourselves appropriately. We continue to make changes which include divesting of certain non-core holdings we feel do not fit into SOL’s future strategy. The team continues to focus on our large core portfolio companies, while only exploring strategic market opportunities to our current holdings.

“SOL remains committed to work with the management and boards of our core investment companies to help facilitate and recognize full value, in the coming quarters.”

Corporate Update and Outlook Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

SOL Global and its investments and portfolio companies have continued to deliver for both clients and shareholders despite challenges in the overall cannabis space and uncertain market conditions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SOL Global’s portfolio companies have adapted to the current environment through the continued scale-up of existing Florida cannabis production facilities, the continued expansion of One Plant Florida’s already robust home- and curbside-delivery network and online ordering system, and the continued oversight of strategic business opportunities, including the Torque Esports-Frankly-WinView merger. SOL Global remains confident that it will continue to weather the COVID-19 storm and will emerge from the pandemic as a strengthened diversified investment management company. For some none-core privately-held holdings including DNA Genetics, the Company will continue to consult outside counsel in order to address management and Board’s conduct as it relates to minority shareholders.

