Hasbro Appoints Laurel J. Richie to Board of Directors

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, today announced the appointment of Laurel J. Richie as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Ms. Richie is the former President of the Women’s National Basketball Association LLC (“WNBA”).

“Laurel is a highly accomplished executive whose extraordinary marketing and brand-management skills, combined with her deep passion for diversity and inclusion, make her a tremendous addition to Hasbro’s Board of Directors,” said Hasbro Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner. “We welcome her to our existing talented Board.”

Ms. Richie served as President of the WNBA, from May 2011 to November 2015. Prior to that, she served as Chief Marketing Officer of Girl Scouts of the United States of America from 2008 to 2011. Previously, she held various positions at Ogilvy & Mather, including Senior Partner and Executive Group Director and founding member of the agency’s Diversity Advisory Board.

“Laurel has been a trailblazer throughout her esteemed career and her proven leadership and sense of purpose will be a valuable asset to Hasbro’s Board,” said Ted Philip, Hasbro’s Lead Independent Director.

Ms. Richie was named one of the 25 Most Influential Women in Business by The Network Journal, awarded Ebony magazine’s Outstanding Women in Marketing and Communications Award, and named to Ebony’s Power 100 List. She has also been recognized by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the Most Influential African Americans in Sports and by Savoy magazine as one of the Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. Ms. Richie is a former Trustee of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and currently serves as independent director of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM), chair of the Board of Trustees at Dartmouth College, and a leadership consultant to Fortune 500 C-suite executives through Merryck & Co.

