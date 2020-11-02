 

Verizon supports military families now and always; gives best pricing to those who serve

What you need to know:

  • Verizon honors those who serve or have served with special offers, events, experiences and by giving back to those who give the most.
  • Military families can get 4 lines for $30/mo per line on Start Unlimited and can get $200 off on select Samsung smartphones, when adding a line or upgrading.
  • Verizon will make a $250,000 donation to Wounded Warrior Project in support of military families.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon continues to provide military families with its best pricing and the best experiences. Military families can get 4 lines for $30/mo per line on Start Unlimited and $200 off on selected Samsung smartphones when adding a line or upgrading.

To access the Samsung device discount, active Military Members, Reservists, Cadets, Gold Star Families and Veterans on the military discount can purchase a Samsung smartphone on a Verizon Device Payment Plan starting October 29, for a limited time only on select phones.

"At Verizon we are committed to supporting Military families, always," said Verizon's Head of Military and First Responder Consumer Marketing Dr. David M. Caruth. "We celebrate veterans and active military not only by providing our best pricing and access to great promotions and experiences, but also by giving back to those who give the most."

Customers can visit verizon.com/military to learn more about eligible Wireless and Fios military discounts.

Verizon celebrates those who serve during NYC Veteran’s Day Parade

In honor of veterans and active military, on November 11, Verizon will take part in the NYC Veteran’s Day Parade. The Verizon digital truck will display thank you messages on the screens from Nominate a Veteran and #Thanks2Vets. Viewers can watch the live stream on nycvetsday.org starting at 12:30 pm EST.

Join us in supporting America’s bravest families

Verizon is continuing its mission supporting veterans in a partnership with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), and is making it easier than ever for customers to support injured veterans and their families. Verizon Wireless customers who pay their bill monthly through My Verizon online or the My Verizon app have the option to support the veterans charity through an "Add Donation" link on their payment confirmation page. Customers can round up their bill to the next dollar or contribute a fixed amount of $1, $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100. In honor of Veterans Day, Verizon will present a $250,000 donation to Wounded Warrior Project on November 13.

For more information on the donation process, Verizon customers can visit https://www.verizon.com/support/bill-pay-charitable-donations-faqs/

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: 
Ana Ibarra
ana.ibarra@verizon.com


