 

WSFS Bank Accepting Nonperishable Food Donations at Banking Locations for Fall Food Drive

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 16:04  |  47   |   |   

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, WSFS Bank is encouraging its Associates, Customers and Communities to search their hearts, and their pantries, to donate nonperishable food items to provide meals to the food-insecure. WSFS banking locations in the state of Delaware; Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania; and Camden and Burlington counties in New Jersey will be designated as convenient Community food deposit centers as part of the Bank’s annual Fall/Winter Food Drive.

The pandemic has exacerbated the need for food for many, with more than 54 million people estimated to be food insecure in 2020, according to Feeding America. The nationwide trend is no less concerning in our region, where the 2020 projected food insecurity rate in Delaware (17.8%) exceeds the nationwide projection (16.7%), with Pennsylvania (15.9%) and New Jersey (13.5%) not far behind.

Now, through December 11 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and through December 31 in Delaware, WSFS will collect nonperishable food items and donate them to organizations fighting hunger in Communities the Bank serves, including:

  • Rolling Harvest Food Rescue (Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, Pa.)
  • Chester County Food Bank (Chester County, Pa.)
  • Sunday Breakfast Mission (Del.)
  • Burlington Township Food Pantry (Burlington and Camden counties, NJ)

“The pandemic has only increased the need for relief assistance in the region and our nonprofits are struggling to keep pace,” said Vernita L. Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy at WSFS Bank. “We welcome everyone from across our footprint to participate in the effort to stop hunger and to end food insecurity in our neighborhoods.”

“The need is great, so the collection of nonperishable food from WSFS Bank is critical,” said Rev. Tom Laymon, Sr. Pastor, President, Sunday Breakfast Mission. “More than 2,000 families throughout Delaware will have a fruitful Thanksgiving and holiday season because of this great food drive.”

“WSFS Bank has emerged as a true partner for healthy food access and hunger relief in this challenging age of COVID-19,” said Cathy Snyder, Founder and Executive Director, Rolling Harvest Food Rescue. “We are so honored to be serving with them to collect all of this great food for our neighbors in need, especially leading up to the holidays.”  

The 2020 Fall Food Drive is WSFS’ 17th annual collection. In 2019, WSFS donated nearly 66,000 pounds of food to those in need thanks to the generosity of its Associates, Customers and Communities. Customers and area residents are encouraged to take their nonperishable food donations to participating WSFS banking offices. To find the nearest WSFS Bank location, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

The WSFS Community Foundation previously provided $300,000 in grants to 21 local nonprofits engaged in the fight against COVID-19. WSFS Bank provided a $200,000 donation to four community development financial institutions (CDFIs) to utilize for relief grants to help accelerate recovery efforts of local small businesses within the Bank’s footprint. In addition, WSFS Bank and the WSFS Community Foundation pledged $35,500 to provide hundreds of technology devices to area students for online learning.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $23.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock
215-864-1795
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com


WSFS Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
WSFS Bank Adds Experienced Commercial Banking Team in Philadelphia
22.10.20
WSFS Reports 3Q 2020 EPS of $1.01 and ROA of 1.49%; Solid Operating Performance Reflects Diversified Business Model; Strong Capital and ACL Levels; Share Repurchases to Resume in 4Q 2020
08.10.20
WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call