 

PPD Named Clinical Research Company of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 16:15  |  40   |   |   

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq:PPD), was named the Clinical Research Company of the Year for winning multiple awards at the PharmaTimes Clinical Researcher of the Year competitions.

In addition to PPD winning the highest honor at the PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year 2020 virtual awards ceremony, individual PPD clinical researchers won gold and bronze in both the Clinical Research Associate (CRA) and the Aspiring CRA awards, as well as gold and silver awards in the In-House CRA category and silver awards in the Team Leader and Start Up of the Year-Singles categories.

At the PharmaTimes Clinical Researcher of the Year 2020-The Americas online awards program, PPD won gold in the Experienced CRA and the New CRA categories, along with a silver for Strategic Partnership Team of the Year.

“Our clinical researchers displayed the utmost professionalism and competence in achieving this outstanding recognition from industry peers,” said Amber Lee, senior vice president of clinical operations for PPD. “We congratulate them on their accomplishments and recognize the talent, drive and dedication our clinical researchers bring to our clients and their research programs, which played a significant role in PPD being named the international clinical research company of the year.”

The industry recognition demonstrates the high caliber of PPD’s clinical research professionals and the importance of PPD’s award-winning training and development programs, such as the company’s Clinical Foundations Program and its CRA Academy. These programs help to prepare and equip research professionals to deliver high-caliber performance, quality and value to PPD customers.

The awards are the culmination of a rigorous series of assessments, including a three-stage competition concluding in presentations before a panel of experienced industry judges. The event was created to provide clinical research professionals an opportunity to benchmark their professional skills against their peers in a program of competency-based exercises developed through cross-industry collaboration.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and more than 25,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “target” and other similar expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, and therefore actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes; and other factors disclosed under the “Risk Factors” section in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is available on our website at https://investors.ppd.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and disclaim any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or make any new forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

PPD Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
PPD Reports Third Quarter and Year to Date 2020 Results
26.10.20
Accelerated Enrollment Solutions Wins SCRS Site Tank Award
13.10.20
PPD to Open Multipurpose Clinical Research Laboratory in Suzhou, China
12.10.20
PPD Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
06.10.20
PPD Recognized at Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards