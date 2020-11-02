PPD Named Clinical Research Company of the Year

In addition to PPD winning the highest honor at the PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year 2020 virtual awards ceremony, individual PPD clinical researchers won gold and bronze in both the Clinical Research Associate (CRA) and the Aspiring CRA awards, as well as gold and silver awards in the In-House CRA category and silver awards in the Team Leader and Start Up of the Year-Singles categories.

At the PharmaTimes Clinical Researcher of the Year 2020-The Americas online awards program, PPD won gold in the Experienced CRA and the New CRA categories, along with a silver for Strategic Partnership Team of the Year.

“Our clinical researchers displayed the utmost professionalism and competence in achieving this outstanding recognition from industry peers,” said Amber Lee, senior vice president of clinical operations for PPD. “We congratulate them on their accomplishments and recognize the talent, drive and dedication our clinical researchers bring to our clients and their research programs, which played a significant role in PPD being named the international clinical research company of the year.”

The industry recognition demonstrates the high caliber of PPD’s clinical research professionals and the importance of PPD’s award-winning training and development programs, such as the company’s Clinical Foundations Program and its CRA Academy. These programs help to prepare and equip research professionals to deliver high-caliber performance, quality and value to PPD customers.

The awards are the culmination of a rigorous series of assessments, including a three-stage competition concluding in presentations before a panel of experienced industry judges. The event was created to provide clinical research professionals an opportunity to benchmark their professional skills against their peers in a program of competency-based exercises developed through cross-industry collaboration.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and more than 25,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “target” and other similar expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, and therefore actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes; and other factors disclosed under the “Risk Factors” section in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is available on our website at https://investors.ppd.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and disclaim any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or make any new forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

