Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored At Annual Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers National Conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that five employees at its Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Technical Solutions divisions received achievement awards during the 2020 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers National Conference and STEM Career Fair, the nation’s largest conference and career fair for Asian Americans.

Yu-Ping Yang, an engineer at Ingalls Shipbuilding, and Veera Bandaru, an engineer at Technical Solutions, received Career Achievement awards. The award recognizes highly experienced, mid-career professionals who have made significant achievements in engineering and the nominee’s performance as a role model and mentor for Asian and Pacific Islanders in technology.

Vinod Mathur, an engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding, received the ERG Leadership award. The award recognizes involvement and leadership on advancing the mission of the division’s employee resource group and influencing the company’s support for Asian and Pacific Islander employees.

Vivian Hsieh, a software engineer at Newport News, and Michael Thompson, a mechanical engineer at Ingalls, received Promising Professional awards. The award recognizes early career professionals who demonstrate tremendous potential for future contributions to the fields of science and engineering.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/hii-sase2020.

SASE was founded in 2007 to help Asian heritage scientific and engineering professionals achieve their full potential. The society’s achievement awards recognize Asian and Pacific Islander American students and professionals for work they are doing in their respective fields.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

