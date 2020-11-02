 

Radiko Holdings Appoints Jeff Malinovitz and Clyde Story as Cultivator for Carson City Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 16:26  |  33   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiko Holdings Corp. (CSE: RDKO) (the "Company") announced its selection of Jeff Malinovitz and Clyde Story as Cultivator for the Carson City facility. Following the Company's 9/3/20 announcement of its expansion and optimization plan for this facility, the Cultivator will play a key role in managing the multi-phased expansion, overseeing genetics selection and overall cultivation operations, as well as manufacturing, marketing and sales of final product.

Malinovitz and Story are extremely well-known industry veterans widely regarded as top-shelf, award winning cannabis growers.  Together, they have won more awards in the flower category than any other cultivator.  Their product expertise also includes producing remarkable concentrates and extracts which have similarly won numerous industry accolades.

Commenting on the partnership with Radiko Holdings, Jeff Malinovitz stated, "We are excited about the near-term potential for the Carson City facility to produce premium product in a promising market, as well as the longer term view to significantly expand the operation.  Together, with the Radiko team, we believe we can quickly create added value to this facility and make it a key asset in the portfolio."

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company, commented: "I have worked with Jeff Malinovitz for the past 8 years and cannot think of a better suited cultivation team than Jeff, Clyde and their team for this task at hand.  Jeff is that rare talent who brings the science and creative together to create world class product, and also possesses practical skills necessary to run a successful business.  This team is often cited among the who's who of cannabis and, by nearly anyone in the industry, credited as one of the top cultivators in the business."

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings Corp. (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Corporation's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Corporation believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

For further information:

Steve Gormley
Chief Executive Officer
Radiko Holdings Corp.
12655 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA, 90066
Ph: +1-(323)-828-4321 or steve@radikoholdings.com

Media Inquiries: media@radikoholdings.com

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
EQT Public Value to invest in BioGaia , a world leader in probiotic food supplements
Lufkin Industries Acquires North American Rod Lift Business of Schlumberger N.V.
Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and Prometric Open Innovative Testing Center in Riyadh
Corlieve Therapeutics SAS Closes Seed Financing to Develop Therapies for Severe Neurological ...
Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Worth $5.57 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering ...
Schneider Electric Launches New Podcast Series: Leaders Share Insights on Accelerating Digital Journeys During Pandemic
GO Markets teams with Chelsea FC as Official Online Trading Partner
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom