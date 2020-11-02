- Foreseeing the magnanimous demand across various end-users, the global anti-static films market may record a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030

- The anti-static films market may invite promising growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the back of the diverse advantages it offers to the end-users

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anti static films are coated with an antistatic agent coating and are used to guard products and components from damage during transportation. It is a feasible alternative to rigid packaging.

Technological advancements across various sectors have led to the minimization of the materials, especially in the electronics circuitry. The decrease in the component size is eventually reducing the spacing between circuits and microscopic insulators. To protect these components from damage, anti-static films are necessary. Hence, this aspect may bring promising growth prospects for the anti-static films market during the tenure of 2020-2030.

These films are extensively useful across the food production sector. A lot of dust emanates during the food production process. There is a possibility of the formation of an unattractive dusting layer on the products. An anti-static film can avoid dust attraction, thus keeping the food void of any dust and also making it visually appealing. Thus, the magnifying usage of anti-static films across the food and beverage industry may bring immense growth prospects for the anti-static films market during the forecast period.

After conducting exhaustive research on all the factors related to growth, the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) prognosticate the global anti-static films market to expand at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The humungous demand for electronic and electrical products across the globe is pushing the anti-static films market toward growth. The prodigious growth of the pharma sector due to the novel coronavirus pandemic may also prove to be a promising growth aspect for the anti-static films market.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35864

Anti-Static Films Market: Key Revelations

The bags and pouches packaging segment is expected to account for more than 45 percent of the market share during the assessment period

On the basis of material type, Polyethylene is extrapolated to register a CAGR of 6.4 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030

Asia Pacific's anti-static films market is expected to dominate the scenario through the tenure of 2020-2030

anti-static films market is expected to dominate the scenario through the tenure of 2020-2030 Asia Pacific may expand at a CAGR of 7.2 percent between 2020 and 2030

may expand at a CAGR of 7.2 percent between 2020 and 2030 India and China expect to harness maximum growth for the anti-static films market in Asia Pacific

Explore 280 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Anti-static Films Market (Material: Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride; Application: Bags & Pouches, Tapes, Clamshells, Wraps, Liners, Others; End-use: Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices, Automotive Parts, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 - 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antistatic-films-market.html