 

Tractor Supply’s Fall Paper Clover Program Raises $828,076 for 4-H Youth Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 16:30  |  49   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company announced today that its annual Fall Paper Clover fundraiser has raised a total of $828,076 for the 4-H. The funds raised during the 12-day campaign will create opportunities for 4-H’ers across the U.S. to participate in educational programs and enriching leadership experiences, from camps to community projects. Paper Clover funds directly support 4-H, with 90 percent used to fund state-level scholarships. The Company matched any donation made on a Tractor Supply private label credit card, with no limit to the match, contributing $18,751 to the campaign.

“Tractor Supply is privileged to have completed another successful Fall Paper Clover campaign in support of 4-H,” said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “It is wonderful to see this outpouring of support from customers and Team Members, particularly during such a challenging year. Their dollars are providing valuable experiences to bright young women and men in our communities.”

Paper clovers, the 4-H emblem, were available for sale in Tractor Supply stores and online at TractorSupply.com from October 7-18, marking the eleventh year of the Paper Clover fundraiser benefitting 4-H. The funds support scholarships for camps and leadership experiences that feature programming in animal care, woodworking, government and networking practices. All money raised during the fundraiser is dedicated to scholarship funding for varying state-level 4-H programs, benefiting youth directly in the state it was collected.

“The Paper Clover campaign helps empower and create opportunities for 4-H’ers across the country to build the skills needed to handle life’s challenges, contribute to the world around them and ultimately develop into tomorrow’s leaders,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “Thanks to our partnership with Tractor Supply Company, we are able to provide more youth with hands-on-learning opportunities – something that is vital to the development of their passions and interests.”

Through this partnership, Tractor Supply has raised more than $14.9 million for 4-H youth. For more information on the program, visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H.

About Tractor Supply Company
 Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 40,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 183 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About 4-H
 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4‑H at WWW.4‑H.ORG, or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tractor Supply Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Tractor Supply Company Announces Closing of $650 Million Senior Notes Offering
22.10.20
Tractor Supply Company Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Details Life Out Here Strategy
16.10.20
Tractor Supply Company Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company for the First Time
08.10.20
Tractor Supply Completes Pet Celebration With $200,000 in Donations to Animal Rescue Groups
07.10.20
Tractor Supply Company Kicks Off Annual Fall Paper Clover Campaign