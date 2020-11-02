 

Issue of Equity and Total voing rights

02.11.2020   

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that the following issues of Ordinary Shares of 10p each (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company were allotted on 2 November 2020, subject to admission: 

  1. 7,824 Shares in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company, in conjunction with Octopus Titan VCT 1 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 3 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 4 plc and Octopus Titan VCT 5 plc, dated 7 February 2013;
     
  2. 18,195 Shares in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company, in conjunction with Octopus Titan VCT 1 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 3 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 4 plc and Octopus Titan VCT 5 plc, dated 3 September 2013;
     
  3. 16,138 Shares in relation to a joint top up offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company, in conjunction with Octopus Titan VCT 1 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 3 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 4 plc and Octopus Titan VCT 5 plc, dated 16 September 2014;
     
  4. 27,474 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 8 September 2015;
     
  5. 47,611 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 23 August 2016;
     
  6. 65,142 Shares be issued in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 5 September 2017;
     
  7. 82,376 Shares be issued in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 14 September 2018; and
     
  8. 15,482 Shares be issued in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 16 September 2019.

The Company announces that the Shares referred to in a, b, c, d, e, f, g and h above were issued and allotted at a price equivalent to the current NAV of 91.1p under the terms of the relevant document.  The allotments of the Ordinary Shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company were made after the close of the respective offers for subscription and relate to shares allotted as a result of reduced adviser charges in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective offers for subscription.

In addition, a further 57,196 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted to employees of Octopus Capital Limited at a price equivalent to the current NAV of 91.1p, as a result of a rebate of part of the annual management charge by Octopus Investments Limited, the Company's investment manager.

Mr Matt Cooper, a director of the Company, was allotted 32,090 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 91.1p and his total holdings are 1,693,398 now, representing approximately 0.17% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 13 November 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 1,003,719,688. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803


