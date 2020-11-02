 

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. Releases its Operating Results for 3rd Quarter 2020 and Sets Date for Investor Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 16:30  |  49   |   |   

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. to Discuss Operating Results for 3rd Quarter 2020 on November 5th at 11:15 a.m. EDT

Overland Park, KS, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (IFNY), an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources, today announced the filing on October 21, 2020 of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3rd Quarter of 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company announced that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, November 5th at 11:15 a.m. EDT to discuss its 10-Q operating results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2020, its plans for funding the closing of its option to purchase the production and mineral rights/leasehold for oil & gas properties in the Central Kansas Uplift geological formation covering over 11,000 contiguous acre and its plans to pursue the additional acquisitions of potential oil and gas resources in the United States.

Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #3599757 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from October 28, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on January 5th, 2021 by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering the conference ID #3599757.

About Infinity Energy Resources, Inc.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Contact Information
Stanton Ross, CEO
John Loeffelbein, COO
Daniel Hutchins, CFO
(800) 659-8018

8101 College Boulevard Suite 100
Overland Park, Kansas 66210
United States


