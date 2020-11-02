Delisting of certificates
Due to the delisting of the share Rocket Internet SE with ISIN DE000A12UKK6, the following exchange traded products with Rocket Internet SE as underlying will be delisted from Nasdaq First North end of day Monday the 2nd of November 2020. Customers holding any of the below instruments will receive NAV (Net Asset Value) as of close of Friday the 30th of October 2020.
|Instrument
|ISIN
|BEAR RKET X3 N
|SE0007494042
|BLANKA RKET N
|SE0007494034
|BULL RKET X3 N
|SE0007494026
|BEAR ROCKET X1 NORDNET 1
|SE0012568012
|BEAR ROCKET X2 NORDNET 1
|SE0012568020
|BEAR ROCKET X3 NORDNET 1
|SE0012568038
|BULL ROCKET X2 NORDNET 1
|SE0012568046
|BULL ROCKET X3 NORDNET 1
|SE0012568053
