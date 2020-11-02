 

Fiberon and Wolf Home Products Expand Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020   

Fiberon, a leader in capped composite and PVC decking, railing and cladding announces the expansion of their partnership with Wolf Home Products. Fiberon decking and railing products will now be available throughout Ohio, western Pennsylvania and upstate New York, marking an enhanced multi-state expansion of the partnership between the two companies. Wolf Home Products will also start carrying Promenade, Fiberon’s premium PVC decking line.

“We’re excited to grow our partnership with Wolf Home Products,” said Chris Hayn, vice president of sales for Fiberon. “Expanding distribution of our products with an industry leader like Wolf is an invaluable opportunity for both companies.”

The growing partnership between Fiberon and Wolf Home Products means increased support for trade professionals. A team of dedicated Wolf territory managers will assist in implementing programs in new markets and will act as an extension of the Fiberon sales team.

“The demand for wood-alternative decking and railing products continues to grow as consumers invest in their homes as they spend more time in their primary dwellings with their families creating memories together. Consumers are looking for building products that are high performance with low maintenance, providing a superior return on their investment,” said Craig Danielson, president and CEO of Wolf Home Products. “Our growing partnership with Fiberon and our addition of three new territories and staff enhances our continued commitment to service and quality.”

In 2018, Wolf Home Products began distributing Fiberon decking, railing and cladding throughout the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and North and South Carolina, providing their customers with industry-leading products. The multi-state expansion means that Fiberon products will be more readily available for contractors across the country.

Founded in 1843, Wolf Home Products offers independent dealers a dynamic product mix focused on quality, reliability and value, all backed by an iron-clad commitment to courteous, consistent service.

An innovative industry leader, Fiberon provides products that give homeowners the warmth and beauty of real wood without the work. Based in North Carolina, Fiberon developed the first multi-chromatic embossed deck boards and was an industry leader in providing a stain and fade warranty and an exclusive five-year labor warranty for contractors.

