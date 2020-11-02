 

Dual Shockwaves of Pandemic, Digital Disruption Altering Course of Global Business

Tenth annual ISG Digital Business Summit to explore digital success in the age of COVID-19; Two-day event features speakers with IMF, Starbucks, Freshly, National Cyber Security Alliance, Spotify, Bloomberg, Humana, Dow Jones, Citigroup and more

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders with the International Monetary Fund, Starbucks, Freshly and the National Cyber Security Alliance will be among the featured speakers at the virtual ISG Digital Business Summit, November 17-18, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The two-day virtual event will explore digital transformation strategies across six key areas: delivering economies of scale through digital platforms; enterprise agility and innovation; voice of the customer; workplace of the future; cyber security, and harnessing the power of data analytics.

“Digital technology and the global pandemic are revolutionizing business models as we speak,” said Shafqat Azim, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions and host of the event. “Business-to-consumer, business-to-business and asset-intensive industries like oil and gas or utilities have all been forced by the dual shockwaves of the pandemic and digital disruption to reimagine the ways they work and to rapidly apply smart technologies at scale.”

The event gets underway on Tuesday, November 17, with an industry spotlight conversation between Edward Anderson, CIO, International Monetary Fund, and Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA, on the large business and IT transformation underway at the IMF. Anderson will share his strategies for getting leadership buy-in and for building a business case for transformation that is aligned with organizational objectives.  

On the morning of day two, Adhar Walia, product and program management consultant for emerging technologies at Starbucks, will discuss the role of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, 5G and other technologies in “Product Innovation: Emerging Technologies at Scale.” He will be followed that afternoon by Colin Crowley, vice president of customer experience for Freshly, a prepared meal delivery company, who will deliver a keynote presentation, “One in a Million: Personalizing Customer Engagement in a Socially Distanced World,” on how to build an infrastructure that makes customers feel like they're one in a million, not one of a million.

