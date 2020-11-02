 

Rexnord to Participate in Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 17:00  |  18   |   |   

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) today announced that it will participate in the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on November 11, 2020.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,400 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Rexnord Reports September Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.10.20
Rexnord Declares Quarterly Dividend
13.10.20
Rexnord Schedules September Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call