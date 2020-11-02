 

FAF Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies First American Financial Corporation Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2020

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against First American Financial Corporation ("First American" or "the Company") (NYSE: FAF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired First American securities between February 17, 2017 and October 22, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/faf.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers’ sensitive personal information and data; (2) the Company faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/faf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in First American you have until December 24, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

