 

Stewart Partners With CertifID to Help Eliminate Wire Fraud

Stewart announced today it has entered into a partnership agreement with CertifID, a leading provider of money transfer protection for all participants in real estate transactions. Working to put an end to wire fraud, CertifID’s industry-leading technology enables Stewart direct offices and independent agencies in Stewart’s Trusted Provider network the ability to securely connect and send wire instructions to customers.

“Wire fraud is a critical issue facing the title industry, especially with so many remote transactions occurring today,” said Steve Lessack, Group President, Direct Operations. “At Stewart, we are committed to protecting our customers’ interests and this partnership with CertifID is just another way we are stepping up to combat wire fraud, making the entire real estate closing process safer for everyone.”

“Providing innovative solutions to our independent agency partners is part of our commitment to becoming the Premier Title Services company,” said Tara Smith, Group President, Agency Operations. “Our partnership with CertifID delivers independent agents with the tools to protect both their customers and themselves from the threat of wire fraud.”

CertifID’s patented solution helps protect businesses and consumers from fraud by securely transferring bank account information. Since its launch two years ago, CertifID has safeguarded more than $30 billion in wire transfers and is protecting lenders, title companies, buyers and sellers nationwide.

"Real estate-related wire fraud continues to rise, increasing the risk to businesses and consumers who depend on companies like Stewart and its independent agency partners to safeguard their finances," said Tom Cronkright, CEO and co-founder of CertifID. “By leveraging our technology, Stewart is adding another line of defense in its fight against these criminal enterprises. We are proud to be a trusted partner of Stewart.”

Stewart is a leading title underwriter and provider of title and settlement services to residential, commercial, lenders and other real estate customers.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

About CertifID

CertifID provides money transfer protection for all participants in real estate transactions. Its proprietary solution protects businesses and consumers from fraud by securely transferring bank account information. Using CertifID provides up to $1 million of direct insurance coverage after identities have been confirmed and wiring instructions are securely shared. Learn how to easily implement CertifID into your workflow without disrupting your wire system, your bank, or your software by visiting: www.certifid.com

