 

Keysight Releases Tolly Group Test Report Comparing Performance of Vision X with the Gigamon GigaVUE HC3

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company commissioned The Tolly Group to evaluate the advanced packet processing capability, specifically deduplication, and the application intelligence of the company’s Vision X network packet broker (NPB) compared with Gigamon’s GigaVUE-HC3 with Control Card version 2 multi-purpose visibility fabric.

Network visibility is essential to network security and performance management. In practical terms, visibility relies on network packet brokers to process traffic reliably and intelligently. Additionally, application intelligence is critical to achieving complete visibility. NPBs need to detect, report, filter and present network traffic and application data to security monitoring tools consistently and reliably.

According to The Tolly Group, the premier independent test lab and provider of third-party validation, Keysight Vision X delivers architectural superiority through its innovative design and memory optimization, as well as stable and consistent application intelligence even when the CPU is overloaded.

“Network security and performance management relies heavily on a proper network visibility design. The key element to this is the network packet broker which must be able to remove duplicate packets and deliver information without loss to the network security tools,” stated Kevin Tolly, founder, The Tolly Group. “Keysight commissioned the Tolly Group to compare their Vision X platform against a major competitor. Vision X demonstrated clear architectural superiority, 2.5 times more packet processing power with no drop, and fast and accurate application detection and metadata generation.”

The Tolly Test Report also highlights that Keysight’s Vision X NPB delivers:

  • Greater system-wide advanced packet processing capacity of 2Tbps to Gigamon’s 800Gbps.
  • High performance packet deduplication with no packet drop where Gigamon drops packets at 512-byte payloads and below.
  • Accurate application detection within seconds under load where Gigamon requires over two minutes and product inaccurate results.

“This Tolly report is testament that Keysight is delivering industry leading network packet brokers, which are used by organizations around the world to monitor and secure their business-critical applications and networks,” stated Recep Ozdag, vice president and general manager for Enterprise and Network Visibility at Keysight. “Using a repeatable comparison, the Tolly Group has proven, with real-life data, that the superior architecture developed by Keysight offers high performance monitoring, ease-of-use and rapid response without dropping packets."

Keysight’s Vision portfolio of NPBs deliver real-time, end-to-end dynamic network intelligence for physical, virtual, software defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) based infrastructure. They deliver control, coverage and performance seamlessly to protect and improve critical networking, data center and cloud business assets. As a result of an improved understanding of the network and data center, IT teams can quickly resolve performance bottlenecks, troubleshoot problems, and improve data center automation, as well as maximize utilization of expensive network analysis and security tools.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

