 

International Tennis Stars Turn Old El Paso Tortilla Launch into a Worldwide Charitable Event

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

What began as a new product launch for Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets in Australia has turned into a global match between leading tennis players, and the winner is local food banks. While the ball has bounced around the world, it landed in North America with the #MessFreeChallenge waged from Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard to U.S. tennis phenom Sofia Kenin. And Kenin closed it out with a final challenge to her rival and teen sensation Iga Swiatek.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005675/en/

Tennis stars around the world participated in the Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge which resulted in not only some cool tricks being performed, but with 100,000 products/meals being donated to local food banks around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tennis stars around the world participated in the Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge which resulted in not only some cool tricks being performed, but with 100,000 products/meals being donated to local food banks around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios began the #MessFreeChallenge that initially partnered with his NK Foundation as part of the launch of the Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets - a new product uniquely designed for mess-free Mexican mealtimes in Australia and Europe. Unveiling it to his Instagram and Twitter followers, Kyrgios launched his #MessFreeChallenge, showing how easy it is to play tennis one-handed while eating an Old El Paso Tortilla Pocket. Kyrgios then challenged Aussie tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt and from there the competition soared, the tricks got crazier and the donations in each country took off, with 100,000 products/meals being donated to local food banks.

To see all of the #MessFreeChallenge videos, click here and for a highlight reel, click here.

Bouchard and Kenin had a more difficult challenge since the Mess-Free Tortilla Pockets are not yet available in North America. So instead they showed off their skills using Old El Paso Tortilla Bowls. While the competition is engaging for all these tennis greats and their fans, it is nothing compared to those around the world facing hunger every day.

“What started as a product launch in one market with one tennis pro has grown into a star-studded world-wide tennis event,” said Arjoon Bose, General Mills Head of Culture and Brand Experience for General Mills' Europe & Australia Segment. “Following on from the popularity of the #MessFreeChallenge in Australia, Kyrgios rallied the tennis community from around the world starting with his good friend, the iconic Sir Andy Murray, to accelerate this compelling campaign into an example of international athletes acting as a united force for good in their communities - all while having some fun one-upmanship and enjoying some good tortillas.”

Since Kyrgios started the challenge, tennis stars from Australia, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, Croatia, Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, India, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the U.S. have participated. Along with Kyrgios, Hewitt, Murray, Bouchard, Kenin and Swiatek, the other names from the tennis world included Sam Stosur, Matt Ebden, Heather Watson, Leon Smith, Katie Swan, Freya Christie, Emma Raducanu, Gael Monfils, Benoit Paire, Elina Svitolina, Garbine Muguruza, Belinda Bencic, Petra Martic, Karolina Muchova, Anastasia Pavlyunchenkova, Monica Puig and Leander Paes.

The #MessFreeChallenge comes alongside the commitment of General Mills, its Foundation and brands to address hunger globally through support for food banks and other hunger relief programs. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Mills Foundation provided $9 million in grants to support access to food around the world. General Mills manufactured to immediately donate $5 million in food donations to Feeding America food banks. Cheerios donated $1.3 million to No Kid Hungry to help feed hungry children amid COVID-19 school closings and Old El Paso donated $120,000 to Feeding America as part of its #TacoTuesdayChallenge.

Bose concluded, “As a global company, General Mills has the opportunity to make a difference in the communities that it serves. The Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge is a great example of a brand using its size and scale to help those most in need around the world while bringing moments of joy in these times with popular sports personalities.”

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

General Mills Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.11.20
Nestlé-Aktie zeigt (weiterhin), wie günstig jetzt eigentlich General Mills ist!
31.10.20
2 Aktien, die immun gegen COVID-19 sind
29.10.20
General Mills and its Foundation Expand COVID-19 Charitable Response to $14 Million Due to Growing Hunger Rates
23.10.20
Safety first? 3 günstige, defensive Dividendenaktien, über die du jetzt nachdenken solltest!
22.10.20
Nestlé-Aktie: Moderates Wachstum, aber trotzdem teuer!
21.10.20
Kellogg oder General Mills? Welche der beiden Dividendenaktien mir im Moment ein wenig besser gefällt!
19.10.20
Wenn ich jetzt nur eine Aktie kaufen dürfte, diese wäre es!
16.10.20
Coca-Cola? General Mills? Diese defensive Dividendenaktie wird im Crash attraktiver!
15.10.20
Monster Cereals Giving Away 20” Character Busts Created by Award-Winning Special Effects Artist
14.10.20
General Mills Leads Food & Beverage Sector in America’s Most Just Companies List by Forbes and JUST Capital

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
2
10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
06.05.20
145
General Mills: Gewinn im ersten Quartal klar gestiegen, Erwartungen geschlagen, Ausblick bestätigt