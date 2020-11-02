 

Carrefour Acquires The Bio c’ Bon Banner and Strengthens Its Position as Leader in Organic Products in France

Regulatory News:

The Paris Commercial Court has decided to select the Carrefour Group's (Paris:CA) offer for the acquisition of the Bio c’ Bon banner. This strategic acquisition reinforces the group's ambition to become the leader in organic food and the food transition for all.

The Court also validated Carrefour’s social project, including its commitment to preserve the employment of more than 1,000 Bio c’ Bon employees, almost the entirety of the current workforce.

This acquisition will enable Carrefour to accelerate the development of its presence in the specialized distribution of organic products in urban centers, a growing sector, with a concept that is very complementary to the Group's existing banners. The price paid is 60 million euros.

Bio c' Bon has developed a very attractive specialized distribution network, combining a contemporary store concept and an offer adapted to urban centers in prime locations.

The Bio c’ Bon network thus strengthens the specialized organic store division after the acquisition of So.bio (acquired in April 2019, 23 stores to date) and BioAzur (acquired in October 2020, 5 stores to date).

This strengthening in the organic stores comes in parallel with expansion in digital organic offering, with the acquisitions of Greenweez (2016), Planeta Huerto in Spain (October 2018) and Sorgente Natura in Italy (October 2019).

This transaction was subject to an exemption from the suspensive effect of control on concentrations and will be subject to review by the Competition Authority in the coming weeks.

This transaction illustrates Carrefour Group’s policy of targeted acquisitions, an engine of growth and value creation, following the recent acquisitions of 30 Makro stores in Brazil, Wellcome in Taiwan and Supersol in Spain.

About Carrefour Group
 With a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.
For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

Wertpapier


