 

Aphria Inc. Hires Wye Communications to Drive Brand Awareness & Support Corporate Messaging

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 17:19  |  25   |   |   

Aphria Inc. (“Aphria”) (TSX: APHA and Nasdaq: APHA), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, and public relations firm Wye Communications (“Wyecomm”), today announced their collaboration. As Aphria seeks to expand their global footprint, Wyecomm will help the company evolve their corporate message and enhance communications with key stakeholders in the markets where Aphria operates and seeks to establish itself, including the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005702/en/

“We have worked hard to solidify Aphria’s industry-leading market position and solid foundation in Canada by driving category leadership with strong, carefully curated brands. As a leading global cannabis company, we are excited about the potential future expansion of our award-winning brands,” said Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aphria Inc. “We understand the importance of building brand equity and want to communicate effectively in what can be a complex media space. We have great chemistry with the team at Wye Communications, and I’m confident they will help us tell our unique story in ways that connect to the needs of our patients and consumers.”

“Aphria has a strong product portfolio that speaks to a wide range of lifestyles,” said Erica Swerdlow, Chief Executive Officer of Wyecomm. “We’re thrilled Aphria has chosen Wyecomm to help tell their story, and we are looking forward to putting our creativity and talent to work on their behalf.”

The team will begin by helping establish Aphria’s brand strategy through strategic media relations, which includes taking stock of subject matter experts in the company who can help articulate the company’s differentiation in the marketplace. Additionally, Wyecomm will support Aphria with all global corporate communications needs.

About Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion. For more information, visit: aphriainc.com

About Wye Communications LLC

Wye Communications, LLC (Wyecomm) is part of The Stagwell Group and developed by experienced communications professionals who understand what works and what doesn't for strong agency partnerships. The agency is focused on solving business challenges for organizations in transformation. Wyecomm begins each assignment by asking why and leveraging intelligence, then developing predictive communication programs that are executed with integration and operational excellence. Wyecomm builds partnerships that communicate. Learn more at www.wyecomm.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results