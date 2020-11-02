Plateau Energy Metals Confirms No Material News

 

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) reports that the Company is aware of certain news articles circulating this morning regarding funding and can confirm that there is no material information to be issued at this time.

About Plateau Energy Metals
Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani lithium project and Macusani uranium project in southeastern Peru, both of which are situated near significant infrastructure.

