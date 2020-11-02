 

CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS Zamansky LLC Investigates Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 17:29  |  22   |   |   

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) (“Raytheon” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by Raytheon’s senior officers and board of directors. If you are a shareholder of Raytheon who still holds your shares, please contact our firm for information.

A series of recent revelations have come to light indicating that Raytheon allegedly issued false and misleading statements regarding its financial accounting and internal controls. The Company announced on October 27, 2020, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that “[o]n October 8, 2020, the Company received a criminal subpoena from the DOJ seeking information and documents in connection with an investigation relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon Company’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009.” The price of Raytheon’s shares plummeted after this news was released.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, Raytheon’s officers and directors owe the Company and its shareholders fiduciary duties. “The recent announcements regarding these very serious allegations raise potential concern for investors,” Zamansky says. “Our law firm is investigating whether the officers and directors have breached their duties to Raytheon and its shareholders.”

What Raytheon Shareholders Can Do

If you are a current shareholder of Raytheon who still holds your stock, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.

