 

Otter Tail Power Company Requests Rate Review in Minnesota

Today Otter Tail Power Company filed a request to increase its rates with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). The filing starts an approximately 18-month process, often referred to as a rate case, during which the PUC reviews the costs the company incurs to provide customers with energy and related services and then determines the appropriate prices for using those services.

“We’re creating a cleaner energy future while keeping the prices our customers pay among the lowest in the nation,” said Otter Tail Power Company President Tim Rogelstad. “Making this request now better prepares us for long-term success in providing safe, reliable, low-cost electricity to our customers.”

Cleaner energy, smarter technologies, and rising costs drive decision

Prudent investment in cleaner energy generation primarily is driving this request. The Merricourt Wind Energy Center, a 150-MW wind generation facility in southeast North Dakota, and Astoria Station, a 245-MW simple-cycle natural gas combustion turbine in east central South Dakota, are part of the company’s plan to meet customers’ future energy and capacity needs, replace expiring power purchase agreements, and prepare for the 2021 retirement of the 1950s-era coal-fired Hoot Lake Plant in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The company currently anticipates the Merricourt Wind Energy Center will begin commercial operation by the end of 2020, and Astoria Station likely will begin commercial operation in the first quarter of 2021. “Astoria Station complements our wind resources by providing a low-emission option when the wind isn’t blowing,” said Rogelstad. “Backing wind with natural gas captures the low-cost energy made possible by the current market for wind generation while helping to ensure sufficient reliability from resources we can ramp up quickly during periods of high energy demand.”

Continued focus on enhancing customer experience also is part of the request. A recently implemented Customer Information System allows customers more access and options related to their energy use and the company’s services.

“Our low rates are not an accident,” said Rogelstad. “They’re a direct result of our long history of mindful operations and making the right investments at the right times.” The company filed its last Minnesota rate review in 2016.

Typical residential customer’s monthly bill would increase approximately $7.75

Otter Tail Power Company requested permission to increase non-fuel rates by approximately $14.5 million, or 6.77 percent. If the PUC approves the overall request as filed, a typical residential customer’s bill would increase by approximately $7.75 a month, and a typical business customer’s bill would increase by approximately $26 a month. The increase would be more for some customers and less for others depending on the rates on which they are served and the amount of energy they use.

