Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air Channels

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) has successfully launched Sat.tv, its enhanced Electronic Program Guide for FTA channels. The service is already operating at the 7/8° West position, serving over 56 million Arabic-speaking homes across the Middle East and North Africa and is being progressively deployed at other Eutelsat video neighborhoods.

Sat.tv gives TV audiences an unparalleled Free-to-Air user experience, with the broadest content visibility, while enabling broadcasters to maximize their reach and increase their ability to target specific viewers through the following features:

Enhanced Electronic Program Guide: New free-to-air satellite receivers compatible with the Sat.tv service simplify the user experience and give visibility to the entire channel line-up. The guide instantly provides a preview of all the programmes to be aired, filtered by content genre. The guide also includes programme thumbnails – a first for the FTA market.

Comprehensive channel listing, always up to date: All channels are automatically installed on the satellite receivers with a fixed channel numbering. Receivers are updated automatically overnight, so any new channels can be immediately found by viewers without needing to re-scan.

Consistent channel presentation: Channels are presented with their name, logo, and channel genre, written in the local language (including Arabic script), giving viewers an easy, graphic-based navigation. They are referenced with a single channel number and can be discovered by filtering on a specific channel theme.

Regionalized numbering: In addition to a unique channel numbering system, a selection of channels that are of interest to the end-user’s country are listed first. This allows an orbital position to be customised geographically and enables national broadcasters to be found more easily by their core target audience. Regional numbering, and the powerful search options, help broadcasters to be found by the relevant audience. Broadcasters can also drive different audiences to different video feeds and customize advertising inventories to specific audiences. As such, Sat.tv combines the massive audience of satellite broadcast, with the benefit of targeted engagement, to boost advertising revenues. The regionalized channel numbering is also a unique asset for countries seeking to extend their terrestrial TV (DTT) network with satellite coverage, as the Sat.tv receivers enable the channel numbering required by the local regulator to be used, as with DTT distribution.

